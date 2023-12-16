Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $521.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

