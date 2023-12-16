The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.85. 9,528,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

