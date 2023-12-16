The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

