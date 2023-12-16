The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.41.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

