Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

