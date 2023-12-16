Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.