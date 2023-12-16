TD Cowen Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $185.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

