Tapestry’s (TPR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE TPR opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 27.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 960,881 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Tapestry by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,141,621 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 183,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

