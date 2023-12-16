Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 277 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 189.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $282,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 134.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $281.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $284.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

