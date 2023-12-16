Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.07. The company had a trading volume of 660,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,728. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $346.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

