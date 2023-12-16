StockNews.com Upgrades RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

RGC Resources stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.10. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,167 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,395,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

