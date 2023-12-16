StockNews.com Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,050. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $510,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

