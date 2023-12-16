StockNews.com Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
