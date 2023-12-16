StockNews.com Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.10. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 40.3% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 140,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

