StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HT. Barclays upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE HT opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,166.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

