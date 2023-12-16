StockNews.com Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.58. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $127.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.