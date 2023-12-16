StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.95.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.00%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
