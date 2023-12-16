StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
