StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

