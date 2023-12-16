StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

