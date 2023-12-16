StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
