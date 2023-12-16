StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 5.9 %

Lipocine stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.