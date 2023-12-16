SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,040,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,458,432 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

