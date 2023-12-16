SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the typical volume of 6,430 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

