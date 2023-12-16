SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.24

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.24 and last traded at $58.03, with a volume of 115913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

