SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $220.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

