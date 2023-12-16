SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 138,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 211,200 shares.The stock last traded at $15.21 and had previously closed at $15.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

