Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft Sells 19,583 Shares

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.46. 191,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,361. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.623 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.17.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

