Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $128.00 at Truist Financial

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $144.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

