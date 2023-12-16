Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

