Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Decreases By 34.0%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VCI Global Trading Down 0.8 %

VCI Global stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VCI Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VCI Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VCI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

