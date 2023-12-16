Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Drops By 32.1%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

CCAP stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $639.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

