Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,628 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

