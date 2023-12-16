Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after acquiring an additional 108,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIT opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.94 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

