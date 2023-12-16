Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$11.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.35.

TSE SES opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.20.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

