Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Lessened by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. 2,025,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,115. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

