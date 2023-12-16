Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 364,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $75.04.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

