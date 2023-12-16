Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.04

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.04 and last traded at $74.54, with a volume of 100916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

