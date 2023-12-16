Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

