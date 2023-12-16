Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,520,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,303 shares.The stock last traded at $29.39 and had previously closed at $29.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

