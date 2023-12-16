Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Up 25%

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 36,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Route1 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.