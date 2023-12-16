Reviewing Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF – Get Free Report) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tevano Systems and AptarGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tevano Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 0 1 3 0 2.75

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Tevano Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tevano Systems N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 8.16% 13.94% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Tevano Systems and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.6% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tevano Systems and AptarGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tevano Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $3.32 billion 2.49 $239.29 million $4.21 29.92

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Tevano Systems.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Tevano Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tevano Systems

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of self-service kiosks for non-physical contact monitoring, temperature testing, and dispensing hand sanitizers in Canada. It offers Health Shield, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures. The company provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. It also sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. In addition, the company offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company primarily sells its products and services through its own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

