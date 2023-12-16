Reviewing Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 0.98 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -12.58 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee.

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westrock Coffee and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pernod Ricard 1 6 0 0 1.86

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Pernod Ricard has a consensus target price of $43.06, suggesting a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Westrock Coffee on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

