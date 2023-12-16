Reviewing Construction Partners (ROAD) & Its Rivals

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Construction Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Construction Partners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $1.56 billion $49.00 million 46.58 Construction Partners Competitors $21.64 billion $847.38 million 24.62

Construction Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Construction Partners. Construction Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 1 1 1 3.00 Construction Partners Competitors 39 395 601 16 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Construction Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Construction Partners currently has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Construction Partners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Construction Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Construction Partners has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Construction Partners’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Construction Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 3.13% 10.27% 4.19% Construction Partners Competitors 1.54% 4.17% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Construction Partners beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.