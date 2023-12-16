Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

