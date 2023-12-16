Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

