Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.55.

Several analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Repligen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 327.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Up 0.4 %

Repligen stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.88. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.