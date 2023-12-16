RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Gap Down to $201.47

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $201.47, but opened at $197.25. RenaissanceRe shares last traded at $194.20, with a volume of 146,170 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($9.27) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after buying an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,795,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,390,000 after buying an additional 135,861 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.