Raymond James Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.47.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,342 shares of company stock worth $18,839,791 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.