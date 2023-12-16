Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on QBR.B. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$30.49 on Friday. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

