Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

