PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

PVH Stock Up 1.3 %

PVH stock opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

