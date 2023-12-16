Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $60.88. 5,127,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

